Leads

Search for leads by Name, Title, Department, Level, Location and import them to your Freshsales account.

Contacts

Search for contacts by Name, Title, Account Name, Location and import them to your freshsales account.

Accounts

Find accounts by Industry, Location, Reference, Headcount from over 1M accounts & import to your freshsales account for FREE.

Pricing

Free
  • 10 Contacts
  • Unlimited Account Imports
  • Duplicate Prevention
  • Discover Potential Accounts
  • Discover Potential Prospects
Basic
$25/month
  • 50 Contacts
  • Unlimited Account Imports
  • Duplicate Prevention
  • Discover Potential Accounts
  • Discover Potential Prospects
How does it work?

How can I use Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales?

Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales is a Chrome extension that works on your Freshsales CRM account. Once installed, you will have to register/login with your Saleslift account and provide your Freshsales account details like domain and API key. After logging in to the extension, you will be able to search and import leads, contacts and accounts.

What is Discover Contacts/Accounts?

Saleslift Prospector analyzes the accounts and contacts in your Freshsales CRM and the contacts/accounts you purchase with Saleslift. Based on the analysis, our predictive Prospecting engine recommends you with a list of accounts and contacts which you can use as prospects. By doing this, you can save tons of time doing the analysis and research on identifying your next prospect.

How do you import data directly to Freshsales?

As part of onboarding process, we get your API key and use it to import contacts/leads/accounts to your CRM up on your request. We always import data only when you make a request.

How does Saleslift keep my information secure?

Our servers are hosted on highly secure Amazon AWS servers. We never share your data with anybody and will not contact your customers/leads.