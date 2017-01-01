Get access to over 5M Contacts and 1M Accounts right inside your Freshsales DashboardTRY NOW FOR FREE
with Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales
Search for leads by Name, Title, Department, Level, Location and import them to your Freshsales account.
Search for contacts by Name, Title, Account Name, Location and import them to your freshsales account.
Find accounts by Industry, Location, Reference, Headcount from over 1M accounts & import to your freshsales account for FREE.
Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales is a Chrome extension that works on your Freshsales CRM account. Once installed, you will have to register/login with your Saleslift account and provide your Freshsales account details like domain and API key. After logging in to the extension, you will be able to search and import leads, contacts and accounts.
Saleslift Prospector analyzes the accounts and contacts in your Freshsales CRM and the contacts/accounts you purchase with Saleslift. Based on the analysis, our predictive Prospecting engine recommends you with a list of accounts and contacts which you can use as prospects. By doing this, you can save tons of time doing the analysis and research on identifying your next prospect.
As part of onboarding process, we get your API key and use it to import contacts/leads/accounts to your CRM up on your request. We always import data only when you make a request.
Our servers are hosted on highly secure Amazon AWS servers. We never share your data with anybody and will not contact your customers/leads.